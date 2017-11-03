Mad Deals Of The Day: $67 Off Wide-Leg Pants From Banana Republic And More

Dress

Tap into the ’90s with this white t-shirt and ruby slip classic. Pair it up with booties and a leather jacket to take the throwback style to another level. $19 (from $38), Boutique 1861.

Duvet cover set

This woven microfiber 3-piece duvet cover set will have you enamoured with its 1200 thread count. And that’s not even the best part — it’s 53 percent off! $38 (from $80), Wayfair.



Wide-leg pant

Let this twill wide-leg pant be your statement piece for the holidays. Pair it with a boxy knit or satin blouse for an effortless look. $67 (from $134), Banana Republic.



Exfoliating towel

Make exfoliating during showers a breeze with this body polishing bath towel. It’ll come in handy when dry skin season peaks in the winter. $4 (from $8), The Body Shop.



Wallpaper

Experiment with patterns on the wall with this bold design from CB2 (a handprinted exclusive by Hygge and West). $143 (from $179), CB2.





