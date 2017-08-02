Mad Deals of the Day: Save $117 on a Beautiful Gingham Dress from Banana Republic and more

Pants

These lightweight linen-blend pants are perfect for those last few weeks of summer. The mid-rise fit makes them perfect for throwing on over a bathing suit or pairing with a tee. Also available in black and beige. Hurry! Limited sizes left. $30 (from $40), Old Navy.

Napkin

Add some cactus-inspired whimsy to your table with these linen-blend napkins. Matching tablecloth also available! $4 (from $6), Simons.

Dress

This adorable dress is a major steal. It’s printed in on-trend gingham pattern and made from a cotton blend. Hurry! Limited sizes available. $43 (from $160), Banana Republic.

Slides

Take a stroll in these beautiful Michael Kors leather slide espadrilles. Super cute and comfy, these shoes are the ideal way to look stylish even when you want to feel casual. $89 (from $128), Capezio.

Blouse

The asymmetrical hem and crossover design on the front of this beautiful flowy blouse makes it anything but boring. $35 (from $60), Mango.

More:

Mad Deals of the Day: $13 Shorts From Joe Fresh and More

20 Fresh Summer Corn Recipes

Checkmate! 50 Ways to Wear Gingham, Fashion’s Favourite Summer Print