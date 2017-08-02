Mad Deals of the Day: Save $117 on a Beautiful Gingham Dress from Banana Republic and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Pants
These lightweight linen-blend pants are perfect for those last few weeks of summer. The mid-rise fit makes them perfect for throwing on over a bathing suit or pairing with a tee. Also available in black and beige. Hurry! Limited sizes left. $30 (from $40), Old Navy.
Napkin
Add some cactus-inspired whimsy to your table with these linen-blend napkins. Matching tablecloth also available! $4 (from $6), Simons.
Dress
This adorable dress is a major steal. It’s printed in on-trend gingham pattern and made from a cotton blend. Hurry! Limited sizes available. $43 (from $160), Banana Republic.
Slides
Take a stroll in these beautiful Michael Kors leather slide espadrilles. Super cute and comfy, these shoes are the ideal way to look stylish even when you want to feel casual. $89 (from $128), Capezio.
Blouse
The asymmetrical hem and crossover design on the front of this beautiful flowy blouse makes it anything but boring. $35 (from $60), Mango.