Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Pleated Blouse At Banana Republic And More

Blouse

The pleated sleeves give this classic blue and white striped blouse a modern update. Pair it with your favourite skinnies to complete the look. $48 (from $95), Banana Republic.

Cami

Stock up on the essentials for spring with a cami or two from Joe Fresh. Also available in three other colours. $4 (from $14), Joe Fresh.

Teapot

This porcelain teapot will make the perfect gift for the tea-lover in your life. It’s durable and has a quirky smiley face illustration. $14 (from $30), Indigo.

Corkscrew and bottle stopper set

Always be prepared to celebrate with a bottle — and save some for later — with this bottle popper and stopper set. $15 (from $45), CB2.

Sharpener

Ensure you eyebrow always stays sharp with this handy sharpener from The Body Shop which is small enough to chuck in your purse. $2 (from $6), The Body Shop.

