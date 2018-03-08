Editors' Picks

Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Pleated Blouse At Banana Republic And More

An essential cami at Joe Fresh, a bottle corkscrew and stopper set at CB2, and other daily steals.

Blouse
The pleated sleeves give this classic blue and white striped blouse a modern update. Pair it with your favourite skinnies to complete the look. $48 (from $95), Banana Republic.

Cami
Stock up on the essentials for spring with a cami or two from Joe Fresh. Also available in three other colours. $4 (from $14), Joe Fresh.

Teapot
This porcelain teapot will make the perfect gift for the tea-lover in your life. It’s durable and has a quirky smiley face illustration. $14 (from $30), Indigo.

Corkscrew and bottle stopper set
Always be prepared to celebrate with a bottle — and save some for later — with this bottle popper and stopper set. $15 (from $45), CB2.

Sharpener
Ensure you eyebrow always stays sharp with this handy sharpener from The Body Shop which is small enough to chuck in your purse. $2 (from $6), The Body Shop.
