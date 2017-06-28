Mad deals of the day: save $50 on this beautiful Aritzia skirt and more

Tote

Get in the Canada 150 spirit with this cute, 100 percent cotton “Eh Team” tote bag. $6 (from $12), Indigo.



Pleated skirt

This softly pleated skirt is a great go-to for an elegant look, or it can easily be dressed down with a t-shirt. Also available in grey. $85 (from $135), Aritzia.



Television stand

Place this television stand under a flatscreen for great spot to store a cable box and remote controls. No TV? Hang a print over top and complete the shelves with books and art. $155 (from $254), Wayfair.



Suit trousers

High-waisted, wide-leg pants make for a sophisticated take on retro style. $18 (from $50), H&M.



Monogram tray

Use these vibrant orange trays outside on your patio to hold drinks or to corral your summer reads. For $13, add a monogram to the centre (makes a great hostess gift!) $64 (from $260), Pottery Barn.



