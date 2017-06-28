Advertisement
Living

Mad deals of the day: save $50 on this beautiful Aritzia skirt and more

A Canada 150 tote bag from Indigo, unique monogram trays by Pottery Barn and other daily steals.

by

Tote
Get in the Canada 150 spirit with this cute, 100 percent cotton “Eh Team” tote bag. $6 (from $12), Indigo.
Canada Tote Indigo

Pleated skirt
This softly pleated skirt is a great go-to for an elegant look, or it can easily be dressed down with a t-shirt. Also available in grey. $85 (from $135), Aritzia.
Wilfred Borjes Skirt Aritzia

Television stand
Place this television stand under a flatscreen for great spot to store a cable box and remote controls. No TV? Hang a print over top and complete the shelves with books and art. $155 (from $254), Wayfair.
Wayfair TV Stand

Suit trousers
High-waisted, wide-leg pants make for a sophisticated take on retro style. $18 (from $50), H&M.
H&M Pants

Monogram tray
Use these vibrant orange trays outside on your patio to hold drinks or to corral your summer reads. For $13, add a monogram to the centre (makes a great hostess gift!) $64 (from $260), Pottery Barn.
Harper tray orange pottery barn

