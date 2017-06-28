Mad deals of the day: save $50 on this beautiful Aritzia skirt and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tote
Get in the Canada 150 spirit with this cute, 100 percent cotton “Eh Team” tote bag. $6 (from $12), Indigo.
Pleated skirt
This softly pleated skirt is a great go-to for an elegant look, or it can easily be dressed down with a t-shirt. Also available in grey. $85 (from $135), Aritzia.
Television stand
Place this television stand under a flatscreen for great spot to store a cable box and remote controls. No TV? Hang a print over top and complete the shelves with books and art. $155 (from $254), Wayfair.
Suit trousers
High-waisted, wide-leg pants make for a sophisticated take on retro style. $18 (from $50), H&M.
Monogram tray
Use these vibrant orange trays outside on your patio to hold drinks or to corral your summer reads. For $13, add a monogram to the centre (makes a great hostess gift!) $64 (from $260), Pottery Barn.