Dress

This dress is perfect for spring — it’s got long sleeves for chilly days, and you can wear it with or without tights, depending on the weather. $25 (from $39), Joe Fresh.

Art print

There’s nothing like a bright print to add a fresh perspective to a room. This one is 8″ x 10″ and has a fun arrow design. $20 (from $40), Indigo.

Pants

These pants can be dressed up or down, and the print is great for spring. They’re made from cotton and spandex, so they’re comfy with a little bit of stretch. $48 (from $69), Hudson’s Bay.

Sneakers

These stylish, comfy slip-ons have a suede upper and elastic sides. Also available in brown. $74 (from $148), Capezio.

Dress

This knee-length knitted dress will keep you warm and stylish as the weather transitions. It’s got a ribbed texture and is knee-length. $30 (from $70), H&M.

