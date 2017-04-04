Advertisement
Mad deals of the day: April 4

A pink cardigan with frills from Zara, a spring jacket from Banana Republic and other daily steals.

Jacket
This light jacket is perfect for spring. It has tie cuffs and a belt around the waist for a flattering fit. $46 (from $110), Banana Republic.

Belted jacket blouse, $46 (from $110), Banana Republic

Cardigan 
The cutest cardigans have tons of frills — like this one, also available in black, navy and grey. $18 (from $36), Zara.

Pink cardigan with frills Zara 1

Duvet set
Switch out your bedding this spring to something fresh and fun, like this gorgeous 100 percent cotton duvet cover set designed by Canadian designer Samantha Pynn. Comes with one duvet cover and two shams. On sale in the double and queen size. $70 (from $225)/double, Simons.

Samantha Pynn x Simons Chevron duvet cover set, Simons

Skirt
Made from a wool blend, this midi pencil skirt is business wear with a twist (a leg-baring slit at the back). Hurry! Limited sizes left. $35 (from $115), Aritzia.

Babton Johan Skirt, $35 (from $115), Aritzia

Pendant lamp
Nothing says statement piece more than a copper pendant lamp. This one has an adjustable shade, so you can point it wherever you need light most. $80 (from $200), EQ3.

eetu pendant lamp copper EQ3

