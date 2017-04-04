Jacket

This light jacket is perfect for spring. It has tie cuffs and a belt around the waist for a flattering fit. $46 (from $110), Banana Republic.

Cardigan

The cutest cardigans have tons of frills — like this one, also available in black, navy and grey. $18 (from $36), Zara.

Duvet set

Switch out your bedding this spring to something fresh and fun, like this gorgeous 100 percent cotton duvet cover set designed by Canadian designer Samantha Pynn. Comes with one duvet cover and two shams. On sale in the double and queen size. $70 (from $225)/double, Simons.

Skirt

Made from a wool blend, this midi pencil skirt is business wear with a twist (a leg-baring slit at the back). Hurry! Limited sizes left. $35 (from $115), Aritzia.

Pendant lamp

Nothing says statement piece more than a copper pendant lamp. This one has an adjustable shade, so you can point it wherever you need light most. $80 (from $200), EQ3.

