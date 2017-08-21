Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off The Perfect Coin Purse At Aldo And More

The must-have off-shoulder blouse at Mango, a chic basket to help you keep organized from H&M and other daily steals.

by

Coin Purse
Come for the glamour, stay for the functionality. This coin purse embellished with floral rhinestones also comes with slots for cards and a separate pouch for change. $14 (from $28), Aldo.
coinpursechatelaine mad deals
Off-Shoulder Blouse
No need to sweat it out while wearing sleeves during the summer. This floral off-shoulder number is a breeze to wear. $29 (from $70), Mango.
mango off shoulder chatelaine mad deals
Pencil Skirt
This is a skirt that will fit any occasion. Pair this up with a blouse for the office or wear it with a slinky tank for those late nights out$57 (from $95), Banana Republic.
mad deals br pencil skirt

 

Sandals
Let these strappy sandals add a little bit of edge to your outfits with the accent buckles. $70 (from $119), Town Shoes.
ts chatelaine mad deals
Basket
Use this copper wire basket as a chic way to store condiments, spare plates at the dinner table, or to clear up space in the bathroom. $10 (from $18), H&M Home.

hmprod chatelaine mad deals

More:
Mad Deals of The Day: 60% Off A Lace Dress From French Connection And More
How One Family Ditched Their Tiny City Semi For A Sprawling, 200-Year-Old Place In The Country
How To Get Perfectly Boiled Eggs
Resources