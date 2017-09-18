Mad Deals Of The Day: $40 Off A Classic Stitched Tote Bag From Soft Moc & More

Tote Bag

This PVC stitched tote bag is the classic — and spacious — accessory that will go with any outfit. It’s currently half off at Soft Moc, and also comes in a cognac brown. $40 (from $80), Soft Moc.

Mock-neck Sweater

This oversized mock-neck sweater from Twik has a flattering box cut — and it’s also available in pink and black. (Sizes in bottle green are running out fast, though.) $30 (from $49), Simons.

Ramekin Set

Let baking be hassle free with this four-piece set of ramekins from Lagostina. The chipping-resistant ceramic makes it safe to put them in the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. $15 (from $35), Canadian Tire.



Skirt

The floral jacquard, the subtle pleats, and the organza hemline all make this a-line Oasis skirt a treat to go with a plain tee or a fancy blouse. $57 (from $113), Asos.

Tea Towel

Give your kitchen a rustic feel by slinging this tea towel (with an adorable acorn illustration) around any hook or handle in the place. $12 (from $18), p i ‘ l o.



