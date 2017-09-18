Mad Deals Of The Day: $40 Off A Classic Stitched Tote Bag From Soft Moc & More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tote Bag This PVC stitched tote bag is the classic — and spacious — accessory that will go with any outfit. It’s currently half off at Soft Moc, and also comes in a cognac brown. $40 (from $80), Soft Moc.
Mock-neck Sweater This oversized mock-neck sweater from Twik has a flattering box cut — and it’s also available in pink and black. (Sizes in bottle green are running out fast, though.) $30 (from $49), Simons.
Ramekin Set Let baking be hassle free with this four-piece set of ramekins from Lagostina. The chipping-resistant ceramic makes it safe to put them in the dishwasher, microwave, and freezer. $15 (from $35), Canadian Tire.
Skirt The floral jacquard, the subtle pleats, and the organza hemline all make this a-line Oasis skirt a treat to go with a plain tee or a fancy blouse. $57 (from $113), Asos.
Tea Towel Give your kitchen a rustic feel by slinging this tea towel (with an adorable acorn illustration) around any hook or handle in the place. $12 (from $18), p i ‘ l o.