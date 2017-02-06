Mad deals of the day: A pretty $10 skirt from Joe Fresh and more

Duvet cover set

This super-fun duvet cover set resembles those iconic (and cozy!) wool socks. Perfect for a cottage (or pretending you’re at one). $90 (from $120)/double, Simons.

Skirt

This pretty skirt has a pleated body and delicate lace hem. (And bonus — it has an elastic waist for added comfort.) $10 (from $39), Joe Fresh.

Top

This sleeveless printed top has an on-trend neck tie in the front that makes a bold statement. $26 (from $85), Tristan.

Mini food processor

KitchenAid’s food processors come in a wide variety of colours, perfect for dressing up your counter. This one is compact for small spaces and has a 3.5 cup capacity. $50 (from $90), Hudson’s Bay.

Runners

Jump on the fashionable running shoe bandwagon with these New Balance shoes in a pretty grey and pink colour combo. $80 (from $110), Brown’s Shoes.

More:

Mad deals of the day: Save $117 on beautiful Vince Camuto leather pumps

5 easy dinner recipes to make this week

Cut it out! Sugar is worse for your health than smoking, new book argues