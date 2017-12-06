Mad Deals Of The Day: A Perfect, Classic $15 Cardigan At Old Navy And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Cardigan Sport this classic cardigan over your favourite sleeveless top or dress whenever you need a little warmth indoors. $15 ($25), Old Navy.
Earrings These peapod earrings will be your next go-to statement accessory for the holidays. (They’re also available in white.) $30 (from $64), J.Crew.
Tumbler set Enjoy your evening vino with one of these stemless wine tumblers, which come in a set of three. $25 (from $46), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Rain boots Brighten up wet days with this pair of sparkly rain boots. The shimmer on the elastic panel gives the Chelsea style a glamorous update. $75 (from $150), Town Shoes. Storage bench Keep your foyer neat with this shoe storage. P.S. it also works as a bench, and it’s $474 off the original price tag. $127 (from $601), Wayfair.