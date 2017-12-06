Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: A Perfect, Classic $15 Cardigan At Old Navy And More

A set of three different sized tumblers at Bed Bath & Beyond, a pair of peapod earrings at J.Crew, and other daily steals.

Cardigan
Sport this classic cardigan over your favourite sleeveless top or dress whenever you need a little warmth indoors. $15 ($25), Old Navy.

Classic Crew-Neck Cardi for Women, Old Navy, $15 ($25)
Earrings
These peapod earrings will be your next go-to statement accessory for the holidays. (They’re also available in white.) $30 (from $64), J.Crew.
Peapod earrings, J.Crew, $30 (from $64)
Tumbler set
Enjoy your evening vino with one of these stemless wine tumblers, which come in a set of three. $25 (from $46), Bed Bath & Beyond.
Riedel® Big O Wine Tumbler Red Wine (Set of 3), Bed Bath & Beyond, $25 (from $46)

Rain boots
Brighten up wet days with this pair of sparkly rain boots. The shimmer on the elastic panel gives the Chelsea style a glamorous update. $75 (from $150), Town Shoes.
 Sarenha Rain Boot, Town Shoes, $75 (from $150)
Storage bench
Keep your foyer neat with this shoe storage. P.S. it also works as a bench, and it’s $474 off the original price tag. $127 (from $601), Wayfair.

Sybil Wood Storage Bench, Wayfair, $127 (from $601)
