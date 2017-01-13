Mad deals of the day: A crazy steal on a Cuisinart ice cream maker and more

Bath towel

This 100% cotton towel is printed in a fun pattern, perfect for injecting some colour into a kids’ bathroom. $15 (from $30), H&M.

Vest

Dress up any outfit (and keep warm) with this fully lined faux fur vest. $30 (from $59), Joe Fresh.

Ice cream maker

So we know it’s not summer, but it will be soon enough — so snatch up this Cuisinart ice cream maker now. Trust us, you’ll thank us when it’s humid out. This appliance makes ice cream, frozen yogurt or sorbet in 15 minutes. It includes two freezer bowls, a recipe book and is also available in white. $87 (from $187), Williams-Sonoma.

Flats

With their pointed toe, ankle strap, and jewel-embellished toe, these gorgeous flats will pull together any outfit. $50 (from $145), Nine West.

Skirt

The best thing about this A-line skirt is that it will take you through all seasons — pair it with some tights in the fall and winter and sandals in the spring and summer. Plus, who doesn’t need a little metallic in their wardrobe? $65 (from $80), Gap.

