Mad deals of the day: A crazy steal on a Cuisinart ice cream maker and more

Bath towel
This 100% cotton towel is printed in a fun pattern, perfect for injecting some colour into a kids’ bathroom. $15 (from $30), H&M.
Vest
Dress up any outfit (and keep warm) with this fully lined faux fur vest. $30 (from $59), Joe Fresh.
Ice cream maker
So we know it’s not summer, but it will be soon enough — so snatch up this Cuisinart ice cream maker now. Trust us, you’ll thank us when it’s humid out. This appliance makes ice cream, frozen yogurt or sorbet in 15 minutes. It includes two freezer bowls, a recipe book and is also available in white. $87 (from $187), Williams-Sonoma.
Flats
With their pointed toe, ankle strap, and jewel-embellished toe, these gorgeous flats will pull together any outfit. $50 (from $145), Nine West.
Skirt
The best thing about this A-line skirt is that it will take you through all seasons — pair it with some tights in the fall and winter and sandals in the spring and summer. Plus, who doesn’t need a little metallic in their wardrobe? $65 (from $80), Gap.
The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker that you quote for $87 on yesterday’s Deals of the Day, is actually $101 in Canadian $$, and ordering it online will cost you another $25 (shipping to Sask). You can order the same machine from Amazon for $78, including taxes and free shipping, however it includes only one bowl. $50 is a significant difference in price, and I feel that you really didn’t do your homework on this one.
miss boots on