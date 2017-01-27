Mad deals of the day: A $7 blouse from Joe Fresh, a cute parka, and more

Blouse

This crewneck blouse keeps it simple, but three sequin flowers make it feel elegant. $7 (from $29), Joe Fresh.

Jacket

This 100 percent cotton parka will take you through spring, fall and winter — simply wear with the removable faux-sherpa hooded vest when it’s cold and take it out in warmer weather. $100 (from $180), Gap.

Metal side table

Add a hit of modern decor to your space with this aqua-painted steel drum side table. $85 (from $170), Bouclair.

Boots

These winter boots are made from rubber, have a faux-fur lining and a suede outer layer and are completely waterproof. $50 (from $188), Browns Shoes.

Skin cleansing set

This set of six Clinique face products is an absolute steal. It comes with a travel bag, liquid face soap, clarifying lotion and moisturizing gel — one set for home and one for travelling. $62 (from $83), Sephora.

