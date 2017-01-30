Mad deals of the day: A beautiful BR belt, Calvin Klein flats and more

Dress pants from Old Navy, cute graphic mittens from Indigo and other daily deals.

Flats
These cute Calvin Klein Mary Janes are embossed with a crocodile-style print. Pair with dress pants, or spiff up a casual outfit. $50 (from $165), Hudson’s Bay.

Pants
These smart mid-rise pants are made from 97% cotton and fit straight through the hip and thigh. Available in four additional colours. $13 (from $40), Old Navy.

Belt
This beautiful 100 percent leather belt has brass hardware and a twist at the front. $36 + additional 50% off (from $74), Banana Republic.

Mittens
Let winter know how you really feel with these cute “sooo cold” mittens. $16 (from $25), Indigo.

Jacket
This reversible puffer is black on one side and a graphic print on the other. It has a collar and two front zipper pockets for all of your essentials. $15 (from $59), Joe Fresh.

