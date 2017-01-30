Mad deals of the day: A beautiful BR belt, Calvin Klein flats and more

Flats

These cute Calvin Klein Mary Janes are embossed with a crocodile-style print. Pair with dress pants, or spiff up a casual outfit. $50 (from $165), Hudson’s Bay.

Pants

These smart mid-rise pants are made from 97% cotton and fit straight through the hip and thigh. Available in four additional colours. $13 (from $40), Old Navy.

Belt

This beautiful 100 percent leather belt has brass hardware and a twist at the front. $36 + additional 50% off (from $74), Banana Republic.

Mittens

Let winter know how you really feel with these cute “sooo cold” mittens. $16 (from $25), Indigo.

Jacket

This reversible puffer is black on one side and a graphic print on the other. It has a collar and two front zipper pockets for all of your essentials. $15 (from $59), Joe Fresh.

More:

Mad deals of the day: 65% off Clarks leather ankle boots

How to care for the 5 trendiest houseplants (and the best pots to use)

What $699,000 buys across Canada, including 6 acres in Quebec