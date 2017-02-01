Mad deals of the day: Sorel boots, 68 percent off a Mango cape and more

A sweater dress from Bench, an electric spiralizer from Hudson’s Bay and more.

Cape
This wool-blend cape has a hood and two big front pockets to stash belongings. Wear it layered on mild, winter days and throughout the spring and fall. $35 (from $110), Mango.

Boots
Who says winter boots have to be awkward and clunky? These Sorel boots have a waterproof leather upper, microfleece lining and a rubber outsole to keep your feet both warm (and stylish!) Also available in light brown. $120 (from $200), Capezio Shoes.

Throw
Add a pompom onto anything, and it’s sure to be a winner. This throw is made from 100% cotton and comes in a beautiful teal to add pop to your decor. $30 (from $75), Simons.

Dress
For those days when you want to feel comfortable (let’s face it: every day) but don’t want to sacrifice style, this dress is the answer. $40 (from $129), Bench.

Spiralizer
This electric spiralizer makes slicing easy and quick. $38 (from $50), Hudson’s Bay.

