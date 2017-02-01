Mad deals of the day: Sorel boots, 68 percent off a Mango cape and more

Cape

This wool-blend cape has a hood and two big front pockets to stash belongings. Wear it layered on mild, winter days and throughout the spring and fall. $35 (from $110), Mango.

Boots

Who says winter boots have to be awkward and clunky? These Sorel boots have a waterproof leather upper, microfleece lining and a rubber outsole to keep your feet both warm (and stylish!) Also available in light brown. $120 (from $200), Capezio Shoes.

Throw

Add a pompom onto anything, and it’s sure to be a winner. This throw is made from 100% cotton and comes in a beautiful teal to add pop to your decor. $30 (from $75), Simons.

Dress

For those days when you want to feel comfortable (let’s face it: every day) but don’t want to sacrifice style, this dress is the answer. $40 (from $129), Bench.

Spiralizer

This electric spiralizer makes slicing easy and quick. $38 (from $50), Hudson’s Bay.

More:

Mad deals of the day: a 60%-off beautiful leather tote, cardigan from Roots and more

12 ways to build a rice bowl

Winter skin care: 13 cleansers that won’t leave skin a dry, flakey mess