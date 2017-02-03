Mad deals of the day: $500 off a knife set, Steve Madden shoes, and more

Knife set

If you’re chopping with an old, dull knife, it’s time for a change. This 20-piece German-steel knife set by Lagostina is stain and rust resistant and come in a beautiful black wood block. $200 (from $700), Canadian Tire.

Sweater

This cozy, funnel-neck wool-blend sweater has a slightly oversized fit. Also available in cream. $59 (from $75), Gap.

Sandals

We know it’s not quite sandal weather yet, but this deal is just too good to pass up. With a suede upper and ankle strap, these would instantly pull together a summer skirt or dress or even jeans. $44 (from $125), Hudson’s Bay.

Rolling pin

Arguable the cutest rolling pin ever made. $15 (from $25), Indigo.

Purse

This pretty little bag has an olive-green suede flap and pretty gold hardware. It also comes with a shoulder strap. $20 (from $50), Zara.

