Mad Deals Of The Day: $25 Off-Shoulder Dress At Reitmans And More

The ideal khaki jacket at Gap, delicate rose suede mules from Steve Madden and other daily steals.

Dress
Up the ante on casual days (and soak in those last warm days of summer) by donning this lightly striped off-shoulder number with heels or flats. $25 (from $60), Reitmans.

Striped Off-The-Shoulder Dress, $25 (from $60), Reitmans

Mules
These Steve Madden rose suede mules are the perfect wear for sunnier days — and an investment for next spring! $70 (from $90), Steve Madden.
ROMINA STEVE MADDEN SANDALS
Jacket
Carry on with your short sleeves this September. This khaki utility jacket will have you chic and covered while you venture outside. $63 (from $98), Gap.

Utility jacket Iconic Khaki Gap
This matching 4-piece set is not only elegant but also oven, microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe. Practical and pretty! $14 (from $20), Bed Bath & Beyond.

Real Simple® Square 4-Piece Place Setting in Tea Rose Bed Bath Beyond
This mango wood end table will give any room a much-needed modern twist. $89 (from $168), Wayfair.  
Loon Peak Bellflower End Table Wayfair
