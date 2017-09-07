Mad Deals Of The Day: $25 Off-Shoulder Dress At Reitmans And More

Dress

Up the ante on casual days (and soak in those last warm days of summer) by donning this lightly striped off-shoulder number with heels or flats. $25 (from $60), Reitmans.

Mules

These Steve Madden rose suede mules are the perfect wear for sunnier days — and an investment for next spring! $70 (from $90), Steve Madden.



Jacket

Carry on with your short sleeves this September. This khaki utility jacket will have you chic and covered while you venture outside. $63 (from $98), Gap.

Tableware

This matching 4-piece set is not only elegant but also oven, microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe. Practical and pretty! $14 (from $20), Bed Bath & Beyond.

End Table

This mango wood end table will give any room a much-needed modern twist. $89 (from $168), Wayfair.

