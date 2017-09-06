Mad Deals Of The Day: A $15 Piped Shirt At Joe Fresh And More

Blouse

Pajama-trend enthusiast or not, this piped button up at Joe Fresh will win you either way. Pair it with navy skinnies for a monochromatic (and comfy!) feel. $15 ($30), Joe Fresh.

Sneakers

This velvety rose pair of kicks will soften any beloved t-shirt and jeans combo. $49 (from $70), Aldo.

Bedspread

Ease in the cooler weather layers (while looking cute!) this month by getting this waffled bedspread. $35 (from $60), H&M Home.

Jewelry tree

This hot pink trinket tree will not only be a bright addition to your vanity — at only $5, it’ll be your best steal yet. $5 ($8), Indigo.



Bag

This drawstring bucket bag at Old Navy won’t have you sacrificing space for style. You can adjust the width with the drawstring and organize your goods in the pocket compartments. $28 (from $40), Old Navy.

