Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: A $15 Piped Shirt At Joe Fresh And More

The perfect bedspread for early fall layering at H&M, velvet-y runners at Aldo and other daily steals.

by

Blouse
Pajama-trend enthusiast or not, this piped button up at Joe Fresh will win you either way. Pair it with navy skinnies for a monochromatic (and comfy!) feel. $15 ($30), Joe Fresh.

Joe Fresh blouse

 

Sneakers
This velvety rose pair of kicks will soften any beloved t-shirt and jeans combo. $49 (from $70), Aldo.

Merane-N velvet sneakers Aldo

 

Bedspread
Ease in the cooler weather layers (while looking cute!) this month by getting this waffled bedspread. $35 (from $60), H&M Home.

hm waffle bedspread

 

Jewelry tree
This hot pink trinket tree will not only be a bright addition to your vanity — at only $5, it’ll be your best steal yet. $5 ($8), Indigo.

Trinket tree Indigo
Bag
This drawstring bucket bag at Old Navy won’t have you sacrificing space for style. You can adjust the width with the drawstring and organize your goods in the pocket compartments. $28 (from $40), Old Navy.

Old Navy deals

 

More:
Mad Deals of The Day: $10 Dress At Joe Fresh And More
Attention Curvy Women: The Perfect Button-Down Really Does Exist
10 Moisture-Boosting Facial Cleansers That Won’t Leave Your Skin Feeling Dry
Resources