Mad deals of the day: A $13 Joe Fresh vest, cute cropped leggings and more

Coat

If you’re tired of your parka (seriously, who isn’t?), let this cute wool-mix duffle coat carry you through the rest of winter. $90 (from $180), Mango.

Leggings

These cropped workout pants are made from wicking material and have breathable mesh panels at the back of the knee to keep you dry. $28 (from $35), Old Navy.

Hand blender

The best thing about this blender? The stainless steel blades are dishwasher safe, so it’s super easy to clean. $38 (from $47), Hudson’s Bay.

Vest

This quilted puffer vest is adorned with a floral pattern, perfect for welcoming in spring. $13 (from $49), Joe Fresh.

Lamp

If you’re looking for a modern hit, hang this metal ceiling lamp above your dining room table. $75 (from $250), Bouclair.

