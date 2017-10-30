Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: 61 Percent Off A Draped Blazer At Joe Fresh And More

Spooky twinkle lights for last-minute Halloween purchases at Crate and Barrel, a bright red clutch bag at Naturalizer, and other daily steals.

Blazer
This draped grey blazer from Joe Fresh will bring out the boss in you — and it’s 61 percent off at Joe Fresh. $19 (from $49), Joe Fresh.
DRAPED BLAZER, Joe Fresh, $19 (from $49)

String lights
With Halloween just on the horizon, it’s not too late to get in the spirit (or at least stock up for next year). These twinkle lights with a dim orange glow are the must-have accessory to spook up your place. $10 (from $20), Crate and Barrel.

Halloween Twinkle Lights, Crate and Barrel, $10 (from $20)
Skirt
Pair a t-shirt or an oversized sweater with this khaki green wrap skirt (part of H&M’s environmentally minded Conscious line) for a casual-yet-edgy look. $25 (from $40), H&M.

Lyocell wrap skirt, H&M, $25 (from $40) Clutch bag
With red as the colour du jour, this sleek clutch handbag will make any outfit of yours pop. (No need to grab a wallet, either, as this bag has built-in card slots inside.) $40 (from $70), Naturalizer.
Hana, Naturalizer, $40 (from $70)

Tart plate
Serve your favourite pies and tarts in this gorgeous fluted tart plate. And it’s easy to both use and clean since it’s oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe. $6 (from $8), The Bay.

BIA Heritage Fluted Tart Plate, The Bay, $6 (from $8)
