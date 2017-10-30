Mad Deals Of The Day: 61 Percent Off A Draped Blazer At Joe Fresh And More

Blazer

This draped grey blazer from Joe Fresh will bring out the boss in you — and it’s 61 percent off at Joe Fresh. $19 (from $49), Joe Fresh.





String lights

With Halloween just on the horizon, it’s not too late to get in the spirit (or at least stock up for next year). These twinkle lights with a dim orange glow are the must-have accessory to spook up your place. $10 (from $20), Crate and Barrel.



Skirt

Pair a t-shirt or an oversized sweater with this khaki green wrap skirt (part of H&M’s environmentally minded Conscious line) for a casual-yet-edgy look. $25 (from $40), H&M.

Clutch bag

With red as the colour du jour, this sleek clutch handbag will make any outfit of yours pop. (No need to grab a wallet, either, as this bag has built-in card slots inside.) $40 (from $70), Naturalizer.





Tart plate

Serve your favourite pies and tarts in this gorgeous fluted tart plate. And it’s easy to both use and clean since it’s oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe. $6 (from $8), The Bay.