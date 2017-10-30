Mad Deals Of The Day: 61 Percent Off A Draped Blazer At Joe Fresh And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blazer This draped grey blazer from Joe Fresh will bring out the boss in you — and it’s 61 percent off at Joe Fresh. $19 (from $49), Joe Fresh.
String lights With Halloween just on the horizon, it’s not too late to get in the spirit (or at least stock up for next year). These twinkle lights with a dim orange glow are the must-have accessory to spook up your place. $10 (from $20), Crate and Barrel.
Skirt Pair a t-shirt or an oversized sweater with this khaki green wrap skirt (part of H&M’s environmentally minded Conscious line) for a casual-yet-edgy look. $25 (from $40),H&M.
Clutch bag With red as the colour du jour, this sleek clutch handbag will make any outfit of yours pop. (No need to grab a wallet, either, as this bag has built-in card slots inside.) $40 (from $70), Naturalizer.
Tart plate Serve your favourite pies and tarts in this gorgeous fluted tart plate. And it’s easy to both use and clean since it’s oven, microwave, and dishwasher safe. $6 (from $8), The Bay.