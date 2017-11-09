Advertisement
Mad Deals Of The Day: 60 Percent Off A Red Plaid Scarf At RW&CO And More

A body pillow for 70 percent off at Indigo, a wide-leg pant for an extra 50 percent off at Banana Republic, and other daily steals.

Scarf
Add a pop of colour whenever you’re wearing a neutral outfit (or coat!) with this red plaid scarf. $18 (from $45), RW&CO.
Red Plaid Scarf, RW&CO, $18 (from $45)
Blouse
This silk button-up will soon be your go-to classic staple in your closet. Pair it with high-waisted skirts, or your favourite jeans. $40 (from $59), Joe Fresh.
BUTTON FRONT SILK SHIRT, Joe Fresh, $40 (from $59)
Wide-leg pant
Whether you’re at the office or lounging around your home, this wide-leg pant is versatile for any occasion. Plus, you can get an extra 50 percent off the sale price of $87 (from $124), Banana Republic.
Blake Wide Leg-Fit Cropped Print Pant, Banana Republic, $86 (from $124)
Body pillow
This body pillow is both luxurious and fun, making it the ultimate statement piece on your couch or bed. It’s currently 70 percent off at Indigo. $30 (from $100), Indigo.
MONGOLIAN FAUX FUR BODY PILLOW - BLUSH, 20" X 48", Indigo, $30 (from $100)
Tea light holder
Make nights in a little more relaxing with this tea light holder, which would go perfectly on your nightstand or kitchen table. $8 (from $20), EQ3.

Gusto Tea Light Holder, EQ3, $9 (from $20)
