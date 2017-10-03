Mad Deals Of The Day: 60% Off A Versatile Embroidered Top At Asos And More

Top

This embroidered denim top can be worn over a long sleeve knit, or on its own for an effortless look. $25 (from $62), Asos.



Serving bowl

Stock up on this rose-coloured stoneware serving bowl that’s currently $3 a pop at Bed Bath & Beyond. $3 (from $6), Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bag

Bring on the flower power with this cross-body bag. The 60’s-inspired pleather design will make it your next favourite accessory. $45 (from $75), Nine West.



Pants

Let your pants take the spotlight for your next outfit — like this self-belted number from Loft. Sport them with a muted turtleneck to bring the pattern up a notch. $46 (from $91), Loft.



Shelving unit

Why not add some minimalism to your room with this Scandinavian-style shelving unit? It’s on an ultra-discount at $300 off at Bouclair. $200 (from $500), Bouclair.

