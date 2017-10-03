Mad Deals Of The Day: 60% Off A Versatile Embroidered Top At Asos And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Top This embroidered denim top can be worn over a long sleeve knit, or on its own for an effortless look. $25 (from $62), Asos.
Serving bowl Stock up on this rose-coloured stoneware serving bowl that’s currently $3 a pop at Bed Bath & Beyond. $3 (from $6), Bed Bath & Beyond. Bag Bring on the flower power with this cross-body bag. The 60’s-inspired pleather design will make it your next favourite accessory. $45 (from $75), Nine West.
Pants Let your pants take the spotlight for your next outfit — like this self-belted number from Loft. Sport them with a muted turtleneck to bring the pattern up a notch. $46 (from $91), Loft.
Shelving unit Why not add some minimalism to your room with this Scandinavian-style shelving unit? It’s on an ultra-discount at $300 off at Bouclair. $200 (from $500), Bouclair.