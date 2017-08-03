Mad deals of the day: 60% off a comfy and stylish maxi dress from Reitmans and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dress
This boho-inspired midi number has wide shoulder straps and hits below the knee. Also available in blue. $27 (from $45), Old Navy.
Shoes
These Birkenstock sandals are super lightweight and comfy. Made in Germany, this brand is celebrated for their long-lasting shoes. Hurry! Limited sizes available. $93 (from $123), Hudson’s Bay.
Door mat
Because who doesn’t want to come home to a watermelon-shaped doormat? $5 (from $10), Bed, Bath and Beyond.
Dress
This midi dress is the perfect combo of being super stylish and comfy. Dress it up for a backyard party, or down to run errands. It has cute tie straps and a slit down the side. $24 (from $60), Reitmans.
Thermos
How cute is this thermal container? It’s made from stainless steel, and its tight seal means it’s spill-proof. $5 (from $15), Indigo.