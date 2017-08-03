Mad deals of the day: 60% off a comfy and stylish maxi dress from Reitmans and more

Dress

This boho-inspired midi number has wide shoulder straps and hits below the knee. Also available in blue. $27 (from $45), Old Navy.

Shoes

These Birkenstock sandals are super lightweight and comfy. Made in Germany, this brand is celebrated for their long-lasting shoes. Hurry! Limited sizes available. $93 (from $123), Hudson’s Bay.

Door mat

Because who doesn’t want to come home to a watermelon-shaped doormat? $5 (from $10), Bed, Bath and Beyond.

Dress

This midi dress is the perfect combo of being super stylish and comfy. Dress it up for a backyard party, or down to run errands. It has cute tie straps and a slit down the side. $24 (from $60), Reitmans.

Thermos

How cute is this thermal container? It’s made from stainless steel, and its tight seal means it’s spill-proof. $5 (from $15), Indigo.

More:

Mad Deals of the Day: Save $117 on a Beautiful Gingham Dress from Banana Republic and more

Your Weekly Horoscope: August 2 – August 8, 2017

4 Cocktails A Day And Other Ways The Queen Is Living Her Best Life At 91