Living

Mad deals of the day: 60% off a comfy and stylish maxi dress from Reitmans and more

Birkenstock sandals from Hudson’s Bay, a cute thermos from Indigo and other daily steals.

Dress
This boho-inspired midi number has wide shoulder straps and hits below the knee. Also available in blue. $27 (from $45), Old Navy.

Smocked Crinkle-Gauze Swing Dress for Women

Shoes 
These Birkenstock sandals are super lightweight and comfy. Made in Germany, this brand is celebrated for their long-lasting shoes. Hurry! Limited sizes available. $93 (from $123), Hudson’s Bay.

BIRKENSTOCK Womens Gizeh Thong Sandals

Door mat 
Because who doesn’t want to come home to a watermelon-shaped doormat? $5 (from $10), Bed, Bath and Beyond.

Watermelon 28-Inch x 18-Inch Door Mat Bed Bath and Beyond

Dress
This midi dress is the perfect combo of being super stylish and comfy. Dress it up for a backyard party, or down to run errands. It has cute tie straps and a slit down the side. $24 (from $60), Reitmans.

Elastic Waist Maxi Dress Reitmans

Thermos
How cute is this thermal container? It’s made from stainless steel, and its tight seal means it’s spill-proof. $5 (from $15), Indigo.

NOM NOM NOM SOUP THERMAL CONTAINER

Resources