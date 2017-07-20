Mad deals of the day: $562 off a wicker patio set and more

Linen top

This linen-long sleeve tee is an amazing staple — comfortable, breathable and basic. $30 (from $58), Roots.



Three-piece outdoor lounge set

A pair of wicker chairs make the perfect lounge spot for a yard or patio. This set comes equipped with cushions and a side table. $322 (from $884), Wayfair.



Statement earrings

Statement earrings are all the rage this summer. Get the look with these multi-coloured fan earrings. $30 (from $50), Club Monaco.



Cross body bag

This simple black crossbody is spacious and easy to wear. Pair with anything from jeans to evening dresses. $93 (from $124), Banana Republic.



Metallic espadrilles

These platform metallic espadrilles are a comfortable (and stylish) alternative to a wedge. $104 (from $207), Coach.



