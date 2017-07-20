Advertisement
Mad deals of the day: $562 off a wicker patio set and more

Statement earrings from Club Monaco, fun metallic espadrilles by Coach and other daily steals.

by

Linen top
This linen-long sleeve tee is an amazing staple — comfortable, breathable and basic. $30 (from $58), Roots.
Three-piece outdoor lounge set
A pair of wicker chairs make the perfect lounge spot for a yard or patio. This set comes equipped with cushions and a side table. $322 (from $884), Wayfair.
Statement earrings
Statement earrings are all the rage this summer. Get the look with these multi-coloured fan earrings. $30 (from $50), Club Monaco.
Cross body bag
This simple black crossbody is spacious and easy to wear. Pair with anything from jeans to evening dresses. $93 (from $124), Banana Republic.
Metallic espadrilles
These platform metallic espadrilles are a comfortable (and stylish) alternative to a wedge. $104 (from $207), Coach.
