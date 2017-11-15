Mad Deals Of The Day: $53 Off A Boatneck Sweater At J.Crew And More

Sweater

Layer this boatneck sweater with a denim or corduroy button-down for a textured look. Sizes are running out, so get yours soon. $26 (from $79), J.Crew.



Jeggings

These dark wash jeggings are the answer to all of your fall outfit conundrums. Also available in three other shades. $15 (from $30), Old Navy.





Bottle stopper set

Keep your bottles fresh for the holidays with this trio of leaf-shaped bottle stoppers. They also make a great gift for the wine enthusiast in your life. $15 (from $30), Crate and Barrel.

Bag

This compact crossbody bag has the space to carry a book, wallet, and other daily necessities. Take an extra 20 percent off with the code, “STEVE.” $70 (from $88), Steve Madden.





Cushion cover

Revive an old pillow with this lush cushion cover from West Elm. Its stark hue will make your couch, loveseat, or bed pop! $29 (from $39), West Elm.





