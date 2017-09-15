Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Cute Summer Dress At H&M And More

Save $80 on a stylish diamond-tufted ottoman at Urban Barn, 77 per cent off a 6 piece towel set at Birch Lane and other daily steals.

Dress
Turn this summer dress into a fall staple by teaming it with a striped turtleneck, or colour-blocking it with jewel tones. $50 (from $100), H&M.

Dress with broderie anglaise, H&M, $50 (from $100)

 

Towel set
Start this season fresh by bringing in a new set of towels. This pewter 6-piece set from Birch Lane is on super sale at 78 percent off, and it’s also available in three other colours! $37 (from $165), Birch Lane.

6 Piece Towel Set, Birch Lane, $37 (from $165)

Earrings
Update your usual golden studs with this fun pair, which has connecting studs peaking underneath the jackets. $7 (from $13), Bizou.

EAR JACKETS WITH TWO GOLDEN BALLS, Bizou, $7 (from $13)

Blouse
This gorgeous lilac zip blouse is so universal that it can be paired with anything in your closet. Flared jeans, skinnies, culottes, flowy skirts — you name it. $22 (from $40), Dynamite.

V-NECK T-SHIRT WITH ZIP, Dynamite, $22 (from $40)

Ottoman
This ottoman with diamond tufting will be the ultimate statement piece for your fall-inspired home décor. It’s now $80 off at Urban Barn. $120 (from $200), Urban Barn.
UMA OTTOMAN SMALL -PALMA GRANITE, Urban Barn, $120 (from $200)

