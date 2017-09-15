Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Cute Summer Dress At H&M And More

Dress

Turn this summer dress into a fall staple by teaming it with a striped turtleneck, or colour-blocking it with jewel tones. $50 (from $100), H&M.

Towel set

Start this season fresh by bringing in a new set of towels. This pewter 6-piece set from Birch Lane is on super sale at 78 percent off, and it’s also available in three other colours! $37 (from $165), Birch Lane.

Earrings

Update your usual golden studs with this fun pair, which has connecting studs peaking underneath the jackets. $7 (from $13), Bizou.

Blouse

This gorgeous lilac zip blouse is so universal that it can be paired with anything in your closet. Flared jeans, skinnies, culottes, flowy skirts — you name it. $22 (from $40), Dynamite.

Ottoman

This ottoman with diamond tufting will be the ultimate statement piece for your fall-inspired home décor. It’s now $80 off at Urban Barn. $120 (from $200), Urban Barn.





