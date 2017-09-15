Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Cute Summer Dress At H&M And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Dress Turn this summer dress into a fall staple by teaming it with a striped turtleneck, or colour-blocking it with jewel tones. $50 (from $100), H&M.
Towel set Start this season fresh by bringing in a new set of towels. This pewter 6-piece set from Birch Lane is on super sale at 78 percent off, and it’s also available in three other colours! $37 (from $165), Birch Lane.
Earrings Update your usual golden studs with this fun pair, which has connecting studs peaking underneath the jackets. $7 (from $13), Bizou.
Blouse This gorgeous lilac zip blouse is so universal that it can be paired with anything in your closet. Flared jeans, skinnies, culottes, flowy skirts — you name it. $22 (from $40), Dynamite.
Ottoman This ottoman with diamond tufting will be the ultimate statement piece for your fall-inspired home décor. It’s now $80 off at Urban Barn. $120 (from $200), Urban Barn.