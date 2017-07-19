Mad deals of the day: 50% off trendy suede slides from H&M and more

Pineapple string lights

Looking to add a touch of whimsy to your garden or living room? These pineapple string lights are sure to warm up any space with their tropical glow. $24 (from $40), Indigo.



Conveniently sized and beautifully designed, this chic bag is perfect for toting everyday items from point A to point B. $12 (from $38), Papyrus.



These unique side plates will add a touch of colour to your dinner table. The artistic pastel paint strokes also make these plates a great backdrop for elegant desserts. $23 (from $45), Lulu & Georgia.



These suede slides feature stylish pearl detailing and a low heel that makes them super-comfortable. $30 (from $60), H&M.



Sophisticated enough to be worn alone, yet subtle enough to pair with other jewellery, this set of bangles makes a great finishing touch to any outfit. $19 (from $38), J.Crew.



