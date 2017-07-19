Mad deals of the day: 50% off trendy suede slides from H&M and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Pineapple string lights
Looking to add a touch of whimsy to your garden or living room? These pineapple string lights are sure to warm up any space with their tropical glow. $24 (from $40), Indigo.
Flower tote
Conveniently sized and beautifully designed, this chic bag is perfect for toting everyday items from point A to point B. $12 (from $38), Papyrus.
Side plates
These unique side plates will add a touch of colour to your dinner table. The artistic pastel paint strokes also make these plates a great backdrop for elegant desserts. $23 (from $45), Lulu & Georgia.
Suede slides
These suede slides feature stylish pearl detailing and a low heel that makes them super-comfortable. $30 (from $60), H&M.
Bangles
Sophisticated enough to be worn alone, yet subtle enough to pair with other jewellery, this set of bangles makes a great finishing touch to any outfit. $19 (from $38), J.Crew.