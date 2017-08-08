Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Structured Blazer From MANGO And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blazer Stand out in the office a little more with this structured blazer in periwinkle blue. Laden with flap pockets (and ticket pockets!), this work piece is stylish yet practical. $90 (from $180), MANGO.
Short-sleeve button down An easy blouse to throw on in the morning with no need to fuss over rolling the cuffs — they’re already sewn! $20 (from $40), Simons.
Picnic blanket This blanket has a heritage Herringbone weave in a cotton blend, making it the right mix of cozy and Instagram-worthy. $20 (from $50), Indigo.
Sandals These MTNG mules are both timeless and adaptable to any outfit. $90 (from $140), Capezio.
Stockpot Stews, soups, lobster, fresh corn and just about anything else you want. This bright red stockpot can cook large quantities of food for lengthy hours. $32 (from $70), Crate&Barrel.