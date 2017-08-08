Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Structured Blazer From MANGO And More

A tailored blazer that’s half off at MANGO, a long-lasting stockpot from Crate&Barrel, and other daily steals

by

81063057_50_B
Blazer
Stand out in the office a little more with this structured blazer in periwinkle blue. Laden with flap pockets (and ticket pockets!), this work piece is stylish yet practical. $90 (from $180), MANGO.

Screen Shot 2017-08-04 at 2.42.43 PM
Short-sleeve button down
An easy blouse to throw on in the morning with no need to fuss over rolling the cuffs — they’re already sewn! $20 (from $40), Simons.

 

herringbone mad deals chatelaine

Picnic blanket
This blanket has a heritage Herringbone weave in a cotton blend, making it the right mix of cozy and Instagram-worthy. $20 (from $50), Indigo.

 

aurora_blk01_1

 

Sandals
These MTNG mules are both timeless and adaptable to any outfit. $90 (from $140), Capezio.

 

red-16-qt.-stockpot mad deals chatelaine
Stockpot
Stews, soups, lobster, fresh corn and just about anything else you want. This bright red stockpot can cook large quantities of food for lengthy hours. $32 (from $70), Crate&Barrel.

More:
17 Ways to Make Homemade Ice Pops
‘Katie’s Boat Rarely Rocks’: Meet The Most Influential Woman In Canadian Politics
4 Whey-Cool Canadian Cheeses To Discover This Month

Resources