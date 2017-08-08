Mad Deals Of The Day: 50% Off A Structured Blazer From MANGO And More



Blazer

Stand out in the office a little more with this structured blazer in periwinkle blue. Laden with flap pockets (and ticket pockets!), this work piece is stylish yet practical. $90 (from $180), MANGO.



Short-sleeve button down

An easy blouse to throw on in the morning with no need to fuss over rolling the cuffs — they’re already sewn! $20 (from $40), Simons.

Picnic blanket

This blanket has a heritage Herringbone weave in a cotton blend, making it the right mix of cozy and Instagram-worthy. $20 (from $50), Indigo.

Sandals

These MTNG mules are both timeless and adaptable to any outfit. $90 (from $140), Capezio.



Stockpot

Stews, soups, lobster, fresh corn and just about anything else you want. This bright red stockpot can cook large quantities of food for lengthy hours. $32 (from $70), Crate&Barrel.

