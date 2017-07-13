Mad deals of the day: $50 off a gorgeous midi skirt from Zara and more

Blouse

This faux denim blouse features fray hem detailing, giving it a subtle edge. And the cap sleeves create the perfect sleeveless look for summer. $14 (from $43), Reitmans.



Round ottoman

This unique and visually interesting ottoman is the perfect accent piece for home or work — it adds character and an extra seat. $120 (from $200), Urban Barn.



Gingham skirt

This gingham midi skirt is an amazing summer statement piece. Pair with a white t-shirt and ballet flats for a casual yet elegant look. $20 (from $70), Zara.



Duffle bag

This duffle bag is the perfect companion for a weekend getaway. Its convenient square shape makes it both roomy and compact. $29 (from $49), Drake General Store.



Denim sandal

This slip-on is a stylish alternative to a flip flop. The stud grommet detail gives these shoes subtle edge. $32 (from $65), Aldo.



