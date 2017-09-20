Mad Deals Of The Day: 40% Off Flare Jeans At Old Navy And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Jeans
Form-fitting with distressed edges around the ankles, these flare jeans are the ultimate match for a button-up blouse or off-shoulder top. $27 (from $45), Old Navy.
Heels
These black mid-heels are a classic (and super comfy!) dress shoe for any occasion. Also available in three additional colours. $25 (from $40), Call It Spring.
Frying pan
Sunny-side up or scrambled, this bright yellow mini pan is the ideal size to fry an egg in any way you want. $5 (from $10), Stokes.
Blouse Who says dress wear can’t look sporty? This boxy blouse adorned with a striped band on each sleeve gives this ruffled number some edge. $30 (from $50), Simons.
Media stand cabinet An investment that’s also on super sale (at a jaw-dropping $1,100 off!), this antique copper display cabinet is guaranteed to be your room’s show-stopping piece. $400 (from $1,550), Wicker Emporium.