Mad Deals Of The Day: 40% Off Flare Jeans At Old Navy And More

A cute sporty blouse that’s $20 off at Simons, a copper media cabinet on mega sale at Wicker Emporium and other daily steals.

Jeans
Form-fitting with distressed edges around the ankles, these flare jeans are the ultimate match for a button-up blouse or off-shoulder top. $27 (from $45), Old Navy.

Mid-Rise Flare Ankle Jeans for Women, Old Navy, $27 (from $45)

Heels
These black mid-heels are a classic (and super comfy!) dress shoe for any occasion. Also available in three additional colours. $25 (from $40), Call It Spring.

ERAUNNA, Call It Spring, $25 (from $40)

Frying pan
Sunny-side up or scrambled, this bright yellow mini pan is the ideal size to fry an egg in any way you want. $5 (from $10), Stokes.

thinkkitchen Mini Egg Frypan, Stokes, $5 (from $10)Blouse
Who says dress wear can’t look sporty? This boxy blouse adorned with a striped band on each sleeve gives this ruffled number some edge. $30 (from $50), Simons.

Icone Sporty ruffle blouse, Simons, $30 (from $50)

Media stand cabinet
An investment that’s also on super sale (at a jaw-dropping $1,100 off!), this antique copper display cabinet is guaranteed to be your room’s show-stopping piece. $400 (from $1,550), Wicker Emporium.

ANTIQUE COPPER DISPLAY CABINET, Wicker Emporium, $400 (from $1600), Wicker Emporium.
