Advertisement
Living

Mad deals of the day: $22 off a stylish blouse from Asos and more

A comfortable Nike workout top from The Bay, an gorgeous accent chair from Structube and other daily steals.

by

Slim-fit dress pants
You can’t go wrong with a basic pair of navy dress pants. Style with a white dress shirt, or fun blouse and a blazer. $16 (from $45), Reitmans.
reitmans pants

Accent chair
This classic armchair sits on an oakwood frame and is upholstered with a classic diamond-tufted backrest. It’s perfect for a corner or simply cozying up any space. $179 (from $269), Structube.
Accent chair structube

Front tie blouse
This simple blouse is complete with front-tie detailing for a unique touch of style. Pair with blue jeans and sandals for a relaxed weekend look. $31 (from $53), Asos.
Asos front tie blouse

Jersey tank top
This lightweight jersey tank is perfect for all your exercise needs. $24 (from $42), The Bay.
Nike The Bsy

More:
Mad deals of the day: $562 off a wicker patio set and more
Statement earrings are 2017’s must-have accessory. 14 cool picks — starting at just $10Are we winning the fight against cancer in women?
Resources