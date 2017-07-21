Mad deals of the day: $22 off a stylish blouse from Asos and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Slim-fit dress pants
You can’t go wrong with a basic pair of navy dress pants. Style with a white dress shirt, or fun blouse and a blazer. $16 (from $45), Reitmans.
Accent chair
This classic armchair sits on an oakwood frame and is upholstered with a classic diamond-tufted backrest. It’s perfect for a corner or simply cozying up any space. $179 (from $269), Structube.
Front tie blouse
This simple blouse is complete with front-tie detailing for a unique touch of style. Pair with blue jeans and sandals for a relaxed weekend look. $31 (from $53), Asos.
Jersey tank top
This lightweight jersey tank is perfect for all your exercise needs. $24 (from $42), The Bay.