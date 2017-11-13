Mad Deals Of The Day: $200 Off An Adorable KitchenAid Stand Mixer And More

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kate Spade fruit bowl Serve your freshest produce in this gorgeous deco polka-dotted fruit bowl by Kate Spade. $14 (from $20), The Bay. Tea tree oil Fight off bad skin days with this tea tree oil (a spot treatment on the blemish will do). And at 40 percent off, you’ll want to stock up on a bottle — or two. $12 (from $20), The Body Shop. Mini stand mixer Get ready to bake for the holidays with this KitchenAid artisan mini stand mixer — or gift it to the baker in your life. It’s currently $200 (!!) off at Canadian Tire. $350 (from $550), Canadian Tire.