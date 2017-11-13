Advertisement
Living

Mad Deals Of The Day: $200 Off An Adorable KitchenAid Stand Mixer And More

A cute Kate Spade bowl for $14, a pastel pleated skirt for $30 off at H&M and other daily steals.

by

Kate Spade fruit bowl
Serve your freshest produce in this gorgeous deco polka-dotted fruit bowl by Kate Spade. $14 (from $20), The Bay.
KATE SPADE NEW YORK Deco Dot Fruit Bowl, The Bay, $14 (from $20) Tea tree oil
Fight off bad skin days with this tea tree oil (a spot treatment on the blemish will do). And at 40 percent off, you’ll want to stock up on a bottle — or two. $12 (from $20), The Body Shop.
Tea Tree Oil, The Body Shop, $12 (from $20)

Mini stand mixer
Get ready to bake for the holidays with this KitchenAid artisan mini stand mixer — or gift it to the baker in your life. It’s currently $200 (!!) off at Canadian Tire. $350 (from $550), Canadian Tire.

 

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Stand Mixer in Ice Blue, Canadian Tire, $350 (from $550)

Resources