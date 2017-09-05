Mad Deals of The Day: $10 Dress At Joe Fresh And More

Dress

This stripe wrap-around dress will be your go-to closet staple for the early fall. And it’s only $10! $10 (from $29), Joe Fresh.



Jacket

Up your jacket game by introducing this vintage palm bomber to your routine outfits. The pearl undertone brings a hint of edge to the satin. Also available in blue. $65 (from $108), Gap.



End Table

This rustic end table is the ideal side piece for any room (or an excellent way to dress up your hallway!). Wayfair’s Labour Day Event sale is going on till September 10. Take a peek before it ends! $65 (from $120), Wayfair.

Earring Set

Fill up your jewellery box by getting this tri-colour, 6-piece earring set at Reitmans. These studs and hoops will give you endless styling options with any outfit. $5 (from $13), Reitmans.



Sneakers

You won’t need to compromise style while on the run with these Adidas sneaks. $70 (from $100), Town Shoes.



