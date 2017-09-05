Advertisement
Mad Deals of The Day: $10 Dress At Joe Fresh And More

An iridescent quilted bomber at the Gap, a Reitmans earring set that will have you covered for any outfit and other daily steals.

Dress
This stripe wrap-around dress will be your go-to closet staple for the early fall. And it’s only $10! $10 (from $29), Joe Fresh.
STRIPE WRAPAROUND DRESS_Joe Fresh
Jacket
Up your jacket game by introducing this vintage palm bomber to your routine outfits. The pearl undertone brings a hint of edge to the satin. Also available in blue. $65 (from $108), Gap.
Quilted bomber jacket_Gap
End Table
This rustic end table is the ideal side piece for any room (or an excellent way to dress up your hallway!). Wayfair’s Labour Day Event sale is going on till September 10. Take a peek before it ends! $65 (from $120), Wayfair.
Loon Peak_Jalen End Table_WayfairEarring Set
Fill up your jewellery box by getting this tri-colour, 6-piece earring set at Reitmans. These studs and hoops will give you endless styling options with any outfit. $5 (from $13), Reitmans.
Earring Set_Reitmans

Sneakers
You won’t need to compromise style while on the run with these Adidas sneaks. $70 (from $100), Town Shoes.
Adidas_Flashback_TownShoes

