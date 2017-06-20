Mad deals of the day: A pretty $10 summer blouse from H&M and more

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
T-strap sandal
These sandals are a perfect dressier alternative to the classic flip flop, with a cushioned sole to provide maximum comfort. $30 (from $45), Aldo.
Electric kettle
A pretty ceramic kettle that doesn’t require the stove! Its cordless boiling system allows you to heat up to five cups of water in minutes, plus it will look great on your counter. $30 (from $60), Walmart.
Striped dress
This three-quarter sleeve sweater dress can be made office appropriate with a blazer or scarf during colder temperatures. Perfect for all four seasons, this dress is a great go-to. $30 (from $95), Reitmans.
Floor lamp
Open up a dark, small, space by adding this tripod floor lamp. Its modern iron legs make a statement. $119 (from $229), Structube.
Frilled blouse
This pink blouse is brilliantly finished with a gathered neckline and flared hem. Pair with white jeans and a wedge for a fun summer look. $10 (from $30), H&M.