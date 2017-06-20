Advertisement
Living

Mad deals of the day: A pretty $10 summer blouse from H&M and more

A statement modern floor lamp from Structube, a ceramic (electric!) kettle from Walmart and other daily steals.

by

T-strap sandal
These sandals are a perfect dressier alternative to the classic flip flop, with a cushioned sole to provide maximum comfort. $30 (from $45), Aldo.

Flip flop

Electric kettle
A pretty ceramic kettle that doesn’t require the stove! Its cordless boiling system allows you to heat up to five cups of water in minutes, plus it will look great on your counter. $30 (from $60), Walmart.
Ceramic Kettle resized

Striped dress
This three-quarter sleeve sweater dress can be made office appropriate with a blazer or scarf during colder temperatures. Perfect for all four seasons, this dress is a great go-to. $30 (from $95), Reitmans.
Reitmans dress resized

Floor lamp
Open up a dark, small, space by adding this tripod floor lamp. Its modern iron legs make a statement. $119 (from $229), Structube.
Structube Lamp reszied

Frilled blouse
This pink blouse is brilliantly finished with a gathered neckline and flared hem. Pair with white jeans and a wedge for a fun summer look. $10 (from $30), H&M.
H&M Blush Blosue Resized

