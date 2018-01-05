Save Time and Money With These Life Hacks For Just About Everything

It’s a wrap

No time to stop by the florist before that dinner party tonight? Keep rolls of brown craft paper and twine (both cheap and plentiful at art-supply stores) on hand for a quick grocery-store bouquet makeover. Once you’ve got your stems, remove the plastic wrap, swathe in brown paper and cinch with a length of twine. Presto: a beautiful bunch that doesn’t betray its big-box roots.