Actor Kristen Bell spent Hurricane Irma with a new #squad, and it was awesome

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on
But instead of battening down the hatches in her room, she connected with others who were stranded and sought shelter at the hotel. First, she sang her smash hits from Frozen to a group of kids who were waiting out the storm in a nearby school.
A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on
Later, Bell was getting in good with a crew of displaced nursing home residents who’d taken shelter at the resort. They passed the time by playing bingo, having meals and having good old fashioned sing-a-longs. (We love her rendition of “You Are My Sunshine” with her new “side-piece,” John.)
A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on
And according to Frozen co-star Josh Gad, Bell is “an angel sent from above” for helping his own family to shelter. His parents, brother, sister-in-law and niece and nephew all got a safe roof over their heads at the resort, thanks to Bell.
Riding out a storm like Irma would be frightening at the best of times (at last count, Irma destroyed thousands of homes and caused at least 79 deaths), so good on Bell for finding ways to spread joy in the midst of it. Here’s hoping she can wriggle out of her new friend Clara’s “Jean-Claude Van Damme grip.”