What does your zodiac sign say about you?

There’s more to astrology than just your horoscope. Your zodiac sign reveals some major hints about who you are and why you’re so damn lovable. (Here’s to you, life-of-the-party Leo!)

Astrologer Jessica Lanyadoo gives us the lowdown on what your sign says about love, work, friendships and more.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Aries is the first sign in the zodiac and the first one ready to jump in the pool. Your ruling planet is Mars, the planet of war, and that accounts for your bossy reputation.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Taurus is a security-loving earth sign — no one likes stability more than you. Venus, the planet of diplomacy and the one that governs personal finances is the co-ruler of this sign, along with relationship-oriented Libra.

Gemini

May 21 – June 21

Gemini is an air sign that is full of ideas and plans. Your sign is known for being two-faced, but really it’s just that you can see all angles of an idea and so it’s hard to pick just one and stick with it.

Cancer

June 22 – July 22

Cancer is a sensitive water sign ruled by the moon, and like the moon, you ebb and flow. Your sign is very emotional, so if you feel hurt or helped by someone you’re unlikely to forget.

Leo

July 23 – Aug. 22

As a fire sign that’s the centre of everything, it should be no surprise that your ruling planet is the bright, glorious sun. You are an energetic soul that has a flair for the dramatic.

Virgo

August 23 – September 22

Virgo is an earth sign that is co-ruled by the planet Mercury (along with Gemini). Your sign is highly sensitive and rooted in the material world.

Libra

September 23 – October 22

Libra is an air sign that is concerned with fairness, beauty and connection. Your ruling planet is relationship-oriented Venus.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 21

Yours is a totally misunderstood sign, Scorpio! People often think that you’re fire because of how intense you can be, but you are a highly sensitive water sign.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

Your sign is a fire sign that’s associated with travel and adventure. No wonder because your ruling planet is expansive Jupiter.

Capricorn

December 22 – January 19

Capricorn is an earth sign, ruled by the taskmaster of the zodiac, Saturn. You can be very concerned with “right“ and “wrong,” so much so that you’re inclined to be hard on yourself and others.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Aquarius is the most original of all the zodiac signs. Yours is an air sign ruled by the iconoclastic planet, Uranus.

Pisces

February 19 – March 20

You’re the last sign of the zodiac, and some say that makes you super deep. Pisces is a sensitive water sign, ruled by the planet Neptune.

