Your weekly horoscope: April 5 – 11, 2017

TAURUS

April 20-May 20

When Mercury goes retrograde in your sign and your ruling planet Venus is moonwalking too, you know you need to have a seat. All this retrograde motion is a call for you to review your actions and reactions, to make sure that they’re in alignment with what’s most true for you. Don’t worry though, they’re only going to overlap until the 15th. Until that time ask yourself some basic questions about your choices, and be willing to change your mind if need be. People call you stubborn, but the truth is that you have excellent common sense — use it liberally, Taurus.