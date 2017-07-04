Virgo: What your zodiac sign says about love, work, friends and more



Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

August 23 – September 22

Virgo is an earth sign that is co-ruled by the planet Mercury (along with Gemini). Your sign is highly sensitive and rooted in the material world. You process information methodically, sometimes so much so that you get lost in the details. You have a tendency to think through your feelings because letting them flow can feel too chaotic for you. How you live your life is a topic of great concern to you; in this way your habits, routines, and lifestyle meaningfully reflect your priorities and values. For maximum happiness change the latter to better reflect the former.

Best traits

Discerning, analytic and meticulous

Work

You are service-minded to the extent that you need to believe that what you’re doing benefits more than just yourself. Virgo is a sign that is excellent at getting to the core of the matter and can be a master problem-solver. You tend to be either excellent at managing your money and saving, or wildly loosey goosey with it all. Manage your money habits to invest in your future, even if it takes compromise in the present.

Love

You can be so in your head that you overthink the romantic side of life, and that makes it way less enjoyable. Your need to understand what’s happening and feel safe in your relationships can have you making compromises before things even get sexy. Take chances on love that can make you spectacularly happy, Virgo. Don’t hide behind your words — practice saying what you mean in a concise and heartfelt way.

Related: Read your weekly and monthly horoscopes here



Friendships

Your ruling planet governs friendship and the bonds that we have with siblings. You are very motivated to be a reliable and good friend, even if you can be hard to get to know at first. Virgo is known for giving excellent advice, but you have to be careful not to be too attached to your own wisdom; let people know your perspective and then let them make their own choices.

Family

You are notoriously good with elderly folks and children, but that doesn’t mean that you want a family with a million people in it. You are dedicated to your family and willing to go to the ends of the earth for them, but man do you need your quiet time. It’s essential for you to have down time so that you don’t get passive aggressive with the people you love most.

Jessica Lanyadoo loves astrology and helping people help themselves. Learn more about her at lovelanyadoo.com.

