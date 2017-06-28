Taurus: What your zodiac sign says about love, work, friends and more

April 20 – May 20

Taurus is a security-loving earth sign — no one likes stability more than you. Venus, the planet of diplomacy and the one that governs personal finances is the co-ruler of this sign, along with relationship-oriented Libra. You like for things to be nice, and when they’re not you might back off or fly into a rage. Taurus is a sign that’s governed by values, so whatever you care for deeply becomes the centerpiece of your life. The only trouble with this is that you can develop a blindspot to avoid seeing the hard stuff.

Best traits

Sensual, loyal, steadfast, devoted, reliable and stylish

Work

Getting beautiful and sustainable results is important to you. You’re well suited to managing people and projects because you’re diplomatic and loyal, but when you’re not moving full speed ahead, you can err on the side of laziness. Hardworking and materialistic, your money can flow out of your pocket just as quickly as it flows in.

Love

They say that the way to your heart is through your stomach. You’re chill and tender when you’re not riled up and ready to charge. Your sign doesn’t like change unless it’s on your own terms, so being with someone who is reliable or an effective communicator is essential for your long-term happiness. Good food and other sensual delights will get your lover everywhere. Sensual connection is central to the success of your love life.

Related: Read your weekly and monthly horoscopes here



Friendships

Friendship is super important to you, and once you let someone in, they’re in for life. Loyal and steadfast, you sometimes stay in friendships that have outlived their most compatible days. You need people that you can be yourself with, and it’s not always easy for you to let people get to know the real you. Music, food and art are great places to bond with pals — old and new.

Family

No one has as pleasing a home environment as you, Taurus. As a creature of habit, your day-to-day family life is important to you — you’re sensitive to your environment and strive to make it pleasant for all involved. The trick to a happy family life is to build security on the foundation of what makes you happy, and not the other way around.

Jessica Lanyadoo loves astrology and helping people help themselves. Learn more about her at lovelanyadoo.com.

More:

How to decorate according to your zodiac sign

5 easy ways to create a bee-friendly garden

Get a full body workout — anytime, anywhere