Horoscopes: What The Solar Eclipse Means For Your Sign

There’s been so much buildup, but it’s finally here. On August 21st we have a Full Solar eclipse at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

A full solar eclipse only happens during a new moon, when the moon fully occults the sun. As you may imagine, this has historically been seen as a bad omen. If you were going about your business and the sun’s light was suddenly overshadowed, it would be pretty terrifying.

It’s easy to talk about eclipses like they’re singular events, but when it comes to astrology, they’re part of a much larger process. Their energies build up over time and then reveal themselves for months, or even years, after the actual event. Some people will experience big, ground-shaking stuff this week, but many of us will be confronted by heartfelt themes that spark intense feels and deep transformation over a longer period of time. Though it’s important to note this isn’t happening to only you — this is a global event. Our collective shadow is getting triggered, and that means that the world is one big, scary trigger right now. So be patient and kind. And keep your eyes on your own homework. This isn’t the time for obsessing on what others should or shouldn’t be doing. Be the change you want to see in your relationships, your psyche, or in the world. To help you get through, here is your solar eclipse meditation. Use it now, but hold on to it for later – you just may need it, lovers.

March 21 – April 19

There is vulnerability in presence. Move at a pace that allows you to feel your progress – the good, the bad and the confounding. The only way to be truly open to the abundance of your future is by first freeing yourself from the past. It’s time to let go so you can move on, Aries.

April 20 – May 20

Peace is not a singular destination, like a comfy chair. It’s an internal state, one that can only be achieved by being willing to fight for it. Feeling chill is wonderful but this eclipse is a call to actively resist your blocks and to redefine your bruises, Taurus.

May 21 – June 21

You can focus on what you don’t have — it’s a totally reasonable thing to do. But here’s a better idea: nurture the feelings of loss, doubt or fear that live within you. You need love and care, not more explanations. Accept your situation as it is so you can heal it, Twin Star.

June 22 – July 22

We’re all in this together, Moonchild. This is the time for you to align yourself with the interconnectedness of all life – especially if you’ve been feeling overwhelmed, alone or frightened. Seek a bigger perspective, not perfection, in this time of solar eclipse.

July 23 – Aug. 22

If you pay too much attention to your future agenda, you’ll miss out on what’s happening in the here and now. Surrender to this moment, and learn how to be present in new ways. This is your time to take a new course and create a greater flow in your life. Be here for it.

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22

You can see things clearly, Virgo, but that doesn’t mean that you’ve changed anything. This is the time to make adjustments, even if you’re not totally comfortable with change. Stepping outside of your comfort zone in the name of love and truth will reward you well, my love.

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

Attaining inner peace requires consistent adjustments. When you get too attached to how things are, you stop co-creating how you truly want things to be, and your flow gets blocked. Make the shifts necessary to be right with yourself and the world around you, Libra.

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

The more you give, the more you have, Scorpio. Choose to align yourself with the abundance that is inherent in your life so that you have more to share. You lose energy when you compare yourself to others or to where you want to be. Be here for your gifts and accomplishments, my love.

Nov. 22 – Dec. 21

It’s time to turn to the material world and (re)invest in it. Reinforce your wellness so that you can tend to the rest of your life. You’re being called to perform a service of some kind. In order to do it, you need self-care in place first, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22 – Jan. 19

If your actions are aligned with your integrity, you’re doing all right, Capricorn. It’s when you get rigid with yourself or others that you get stuck. This is the time to manifest what you want by getting your heart and your head pointed in the same direction, my love.

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

When you’re overwhelmed, it’s hard to see anything clearly. But that’s exactly when you need clarity the most. You’re on call to clear emotional blockages by confronting the places where you’re stagnant and stuck. Start by setting some limits, then clear out distractions and focus on what matters most, Aquarius.

Feb. 19 – March 20

Trusting your intuition is good, but putting it before all of the evidence in front of you kinda sucks. Learn the difference between what you think could (or should) be and what actually is. Start bringing about improvements from where you are in the here and now, not where you wish you were, Pisces.

