Your Weekly Horoscope: September 6 – 12, 2017

Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22

There are no happily ever afters. Life is complicated and it’s messy and it takes work. Stop looking for the light at the end of the tunnel and start finding it within you, right now. This week’s Full Moon in your relationship house is likely to kick up intense feels. Be willing to look at the ways in which your idealism is bumping up against your sense of futility. Acceptance is the foundation of true intimacy. In other words, confront reality as it is, Virgo.

