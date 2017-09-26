Your Weekly Horoscope: September 27 – October 3, 2017

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
If you’re stuck in the past or you’re obsessing on the future, you can’t appreciate the present, Libra. It’s time to get fully checked in so you can make use of what you’ve got and improve upon it. You’re likely to be in a very emotional state this week, which makes it more important for you to stay in the here and now. Feel your feels so you can heed their wisdom, even if they’re telling you something that you’d rather not hear.