Your Horoscope For September 2017

July 23 – Aug. 22

Sometimes you have to operate off of faith, and that sounds all good and well until that faith is mixed with any amount of self-doubt. This month is likely to trigger some old anxieties about your place in the world and how to best be in your own skin. Stop looking outside of yourself for answers or validation, Leo. You need to be right with your own self, first and foremost; your confidence and clarity will come from there – not the other way around.