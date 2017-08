Your Horoscope For September 2017

March 21 – April 19

This month is testing your self-control. Instead of seeing limitations as problems, see them as opportunities to better understand what’s driving you, Aries. You’re ready to explore your relationship to failure and the only way to do that is by bumping up against it. Try not to take anything on this month that’s not directly connected to what you’re already doing. You may need to slow way down in order to see yourself clearly, but it’s totally worth it. Manage your time and energy with clarity of intent.

