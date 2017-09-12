Your Weekly Horoscope: September 13 – 19, 2017

Virgo

Aug. 23 – Sept. 22

Be on the lookout for power struggles in your relationships. While fighting isn’t a bad or a good thing on its own, it’s important that you know what you’re fighting for, Virgo. Choose your battles wisely instead of impulsively. You may really want to get something off your chest, but that doesn’t mean you should say it to another living person. Sit on your feels for a few hours if you can. Don’t try to win at relationships. Seek happiness or peace, not victory, my love.

