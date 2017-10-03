Your Weekly Horoscope: October 4 – 10, 2017

Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

This week you’re gonna choose change or have your hand forced, Libra. Instead of trying to convince others to agree with you, try really listening to what they have to say. If it infuriates you or you simply don’t agree, it’s not your job to bend your will or to get anyone to change their mind. Accept differences between you and others so that you can then figure out what to do about them. Not all relationships are good for all things or for all times, my love.

