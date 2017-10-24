Your Weekly Horoscope: October 25 – 31, 2017

Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

You could plant the most special tree, water and fertilize it, and it could grow into the most beautiful thing you’ve every seen. But if all you were thinking about was how it would look, and you weren’t considering its roots, it might one day surprise you. Roots can grow over a great distance and mess with everything in their path. Consider the long-term implications of what you plant this week because it’s got great growth potential. Don’t let anything overtake your life unless you truly love it, Scorpio.

