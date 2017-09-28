Your Horoscope For October 2017

Advertisement
How you handle intensity is getting kicked up by the stars, right in time for Scorpio season. Pace yourself through your feelings so that you don’t turn molehills into mountains. Temper your reactions with grace and compassion this month.

Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

Get ready for surprises, Libra! This month has got it all – big feels, big opportunities, and big insights. It’s on you to grasp at it all, though. The worst thing that you could do now is to degenerate into “what if’s” and worst-case scenarios. Change is one of the only constants in life — you don’t need to fear it. The better you know yourself, the better equipped you’ll be to creatively reinvent your life, my love. 

Read more about what it means to be a Libra.

