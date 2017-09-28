Your Horoscope For October 2017

Jan. 20 – Feb. 18

Things may be coming so quickly that you get overstimulated this month. It’s ok to drop some balls, it’s all about how gracefully you pick them back up, Aquarius. You want freedom, but it shouldn’t come at any price — make sure that your choices are aligned with your convictions. You may find that you have to slow down your progress in order to do things right, and if so, do it. It’s best if you arrive at your destination ready for the next big thing.

Read more about what it means to be a Aquarius.