Your Weekly Horoscope: October 18 – 24, 2017

There’s only one New Moon in your sign per year, and it’s happening on the 19th of this week. This marks a powerful turning point for you, Libra, and it’s on you how it’ll go. If you’ve been dragging your feet on making changes, this is the time to spring to action. You can expect your relationships to challenge you to step up. Don’t hide from your life, my love. As the saying goes, they call it the present because it’s a gift. Make the most of yours.