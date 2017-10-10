Your Weekly Horoscope: October 11–17, 2017

Libra

Sept. 23 – Oct. 22

There’s no limit to what you can do, there are only limits to what you can do right now. Pace yourself not just through your actions, but also through the process. Be present, Libra. You have so much going for you, and if you start from a place of gratitude for what you’ve got, you’ll have more energy to build towards the future of what you want to get. Change is coming, so do your best to create what you desire and not what you fear, my love.

Learn more about what it means to be Libra.