Your Weekly Horoscope: November 8 – 14, 2017

Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

It’s time to get in the game, Scorpio. You’ll face opportunities for risks and leaps of faith this week, just make sure to consider the long-term implications. You’re on the hook for what you do, so don’t let your life slip into complacency or boredom. In the eternal words of Tupac Shakur: “death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside while still alive.” Take active steps to pursue your dreams, while taking care of the here and now.

