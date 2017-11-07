Horoscope

Your Weekly Horoscope: November 8 – 14, 2017

Find out what’s in store for you this week.

by

1 of 12

Previous
Next
Illustration, Kiki Ljung.

Scorpio

Oct. 23 – Nov. 21

It’s time to get in the game, Scorpio. You’ll face opportunities for risks and leaps of faith this week, just make sure to consider the long-term implications. You’re on the hook for what you do, so don’t let your life slip into complacency or boredom. In the eternal words of Tupac Shakur: “death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside while still alive.” Take active steps to pursue your dreams, while taking care of the here and now.

Learn more about what it means to be a Scorpio

Previous
Next

Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra

Resources